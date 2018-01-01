Measure your Product / Market Fit

Product/Market Fit is a measure of how satisfied your customers are with their experience and how compelling your product is compared to any potential alternatives. It's also known as the "promised land" for startups because it's the first determining factor in achieving exponential growth. With Javelin's surveys you can quantify Product / Market Fit and figure out how to get there. We not only help you determine WHO your most engaged customers are but also HOW to get more customers like them.